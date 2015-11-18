2 terrorist suspects killed, others held in raid in Saint-Denis, officials say

SAINT-DENIS, France. KAZINFORM Two terrorist suspects have been killed in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis during a security operation linked to the deadly attacks that rocked the French capital five days ago, a police source said. The targets of the raid are believed to have included the purported ringleader of the attacks.

Latest developments:

• 5:46 a.m. ET: The police raid is over, French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.

• 5:24 a.m. ET: The number of terrorist suspects killed in the raid stands at two, according to the Paris prosecutor's office. A police source had earlier told CNN that three suspects were killed. Seven people have been arrested, including three men who were removed from inside the apartment, the prosecutor's office said.

• 5:24 a.m. ET: The suspects targeted in Saint-Denis were "about to move on some kind of operation," police sources told CNN, saying the raid was "right on time. "

• 4:48 a.m. ET: The operation is still in progress, the French National Police said. Five officers were lightly wounded and a police dog was killed in the raid, according to police.

• 3:07 a.m. ET: A female suspect killed herself at the scene by activating her suicide belt, the prosecutor's office said.

• 2:52 a.m. ET: The police operation is "absolutely not over," said Matthieu Hanotin, a lawmaker for Saint-Denis. He told French radio that police believe that there are still heavily armed terrorists inside the building. French Justice Minister Christiane Taubira had earlier suggested the raid was "coming to an end."

• 2:16 a.m. ET: One of the terrorist suspects killed was shot by a police sniper, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported. A civilian passerby was killed during the operation, the broadcaster said.

• 2:08 a.m. ET: Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the suspected ringleader of the Paris attacks, is one of the potential targets of the operation, a senior Belgian counterterrorism official told CNN. The official cautioned that French and Belgian authorities weren't certain that Abaaoud was at the location when they launched the raid in search of high priority targets.

• 1:32 a.m. ET: A series of explosions is heard in the area. The cause of the blasts wasn't immediately clear.

• Police and soldiers have cordoned off the zone and all public transportation in the area has been halted. Residents have been warned to stay inside. Source: CNN