2 terrorists detained in Aktobe city - National Security Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two terrorists have been detained in Aktobe city, Kazinform has learnt from the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"Terrorists B. Kuanyshbayev and A. Akpanbetov were nabbed by the Aktobe regional operation center for fight against terrorism. No casualties were reported. More details are to follow," the press service of the National Security Committee said in a statement.