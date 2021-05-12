2 Turkish airlines to run regular flights to Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Two Turkish airlines are to run regular flights to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Turkish Airlines is to run new flights en route Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkestan starting from May 22, 2021. Initially, the flights will be run once a week on А-321neo aircraft.

Pegasus Airlines will resume regular flights between Shymkent and Istanbul running once a week on B-737 aircraft on May 23, 2021.