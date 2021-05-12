EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:37, 12 May 2021 | GMT +6

    2 Turkish airlines to run regular flights to Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Two Turkish airlines are to run regular flights to Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    Turkish Airlines is to run new flights en route Turkestan-Istanbul-Turkestan starting from May 22, 2021. Initially, the flights will be run once a week on А-321neo aircraft.

    Pegasus Airlines will resume regular flights between Shymkent and Istanbul running once a week on B-737 aircraft on May 23, 2021.


    Tags:
    Transport Kazakhstan and Turkey News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!