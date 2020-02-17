2 vehicles fall through ice in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Two cars fell through ice on the Bukhtarmin water basin in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, an Isuzu truck fell through ice around 6:00 am on February 14. The second incident happened on Saturday (Saturday 15) when a UAZ vehicle fell through ice.

The police confirm that both drivers didn’t use caution and ignored danger signs.

No casualties or injuries were reported.