TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:47, 17 February 2020 | GMT +6

    2 vehicles fall through ice in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Two cars fell through ice on the Bukhtarmin water basin in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, an Isuzu truck fell through ice around 6:00 am on February 14. The second incident happened on Saturday (Saturday 15) when a UAZ vehicle fell through ice.

    The police confirm that both drivers didn’t use caution and ignored danger signs.

    No casualties or injuries were reported.


    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Accidents
