20:47, 17 February 2020 | GMT +6
2 vehicles fall through ice in E Kazakhstan
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Two cars fell through ice on the Bukhtarmin water basin in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.
According to reports, an Isuzu truck fell through ice around 6:00 am on February 14. The second incident happened on Saturday (Saturday 15) when a UAZ vehicle fell through ice.
The police confirm that both drivers didn’t use caution and ignored danger signs.
No casualties or injuries were reported.