2 women dead, 2yo injured in shooting at Texas A&M University

TEXAS. KAZINFORM - Two women were found dead and a 2-year-old was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, police said Monday, CNN reports.

A student who lives in in the Pride Rock residence hall on campus called university police around 10:17 a.m. (11:17 a.m. ET) about the shooting in the building, University Police Chief Bryan Vaughn told reporters. He said police responded and found the women dead in a room.

The child «was also in the room,» Vaughn said. The toddler is in stable condition at a hospital, Vaughn said.

Vaughn declined to say whether the two women were students. He did not identify the victims or say whether they were related.

Vaughn did not reveal a motive for the shooting. He did not say whether police were looking for a suspect but said «there appears to be no other threats.»

The school canceled classes for the rest of the day and recommended that students, faculty and staff shelter in place as a precaution. The shelter in place was lifted a little less than two hours later.

As of August 2016, those who hold a current and valid concealed handgun license in Texas are allowed to carry a concealed handgun on certain parts of the campus. Handgun license holders are also allowed to store the weapon in a safe in their campus housing, according to the policy.

Commerce is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas.