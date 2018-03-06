20,000 grants to be available in academic year 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has given instructions to a number of ministries to ensure execution of the President's social initiatives.

To make higher education affordable, to raise its quality and to improve student dwelling conditions the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, the Ministry of National Economy, the Finance Ministry and regions' governors to provide in the academic school year 20,000 educational grants and their cost raise for technical and agricultural programs to the level of national universities.

Universities, colleges and developing companies will start construction of student hostels in 2018 on the public-private partnership basis. Till the end of 2022, there should be commissioned minimum 75,000 additional beds.

Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev is responsible for implementation of the task.