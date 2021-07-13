20,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau region in two weeks

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 20 thousand people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mangistau region over the past two weeks, Kazinform reports.

In total, 221,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 69,150 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 7,000 doses of QazVac vaccine, 31,500 doses of Hayat vaccine, and 20,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine, have been delivered to the region.

So far, 78,135 residents of Mangistau region have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 40,631 both jabs.

There are 14 mobile teams and 38 vaccination rooms in the region.

The region has seen 9,551 COVID-19 cases, including 5,851 since January 2021, since the start of the pandemic. 7,795 or 81.6% of the total caseload have so far recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region. The death toll stands at 142, 65 of whom died this year.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.