    11:07, 23 February 2016 | GMT +6

    20,000 workplaces to be created in S Kazakhstan in the years to come

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nearly 20,000 new workplaces will be created in South Kazakhstan region within the second five-year plan of the Industrial and Innovation Development State Program.

    "We plan to implement 115 projects that have already attracted KZT 869 billion of investment within the second five-year plan of the industrialization program. Hence, 20,000 new workplaces are expected to be created in the region," akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Beibut Atamkulov announced at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service in Astana on Tuesday.
    According to him, 1,163 new workplaces will be created in the region this year after 22 projects worth KZT 35.2 billion are complete.

