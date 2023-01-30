20.6 million int'l tourists flock to Mexico by air in 2022

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Up to 20.6 million international tourists flocked to Mexico by air in 2022, up 46.3 percent from the previous year, the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

Most international tourists came from the United States, Canada and Colombia, reaching 15.6 million in total, an increase of 39.5 percent from 2021, according to official figures.

«About 4,981,000 tourists of other nationalities were recorded. This is an increase of 72.7 percent compared to 2021, and represents a market share of 24.2 percent,» the ministry said.

The main tourist destinations are Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean, and Los Cabos in the state of Baja California Sur, it said.

Mexico is one of the world's leading tourist destinations, according to the World Tourism Organization.

Photo: thinkarete.com