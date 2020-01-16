EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:00, 16 January 2020 | GMT +6

    20-cm tumor in newborn removed shortly after birth in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A newborn baby with a sacrococcygeal teratoma underwent a unique surgery in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The sacrococcygeal teratoma is a tumor that develops before birth and grows from a baby's coccyx. It is generally not malignant.

    The tumor 20cm in size in the newborn was surgically removed shortly after birth. The surgery lasted for two hours. Now the baby feels good and has already been discharged from the hospital.






    Tags:
    Almaty Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!