20-cm tumor in newborn removed shortly after birth in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A newborn baby with a sacrococcygeal teratoma underwent a unique surgery in the city of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The sacrococcygeal teratoma is a tumor that develops before birth and grows from a baby's coccyx. It is generally not malignant.

The tumor 20cm in size in the newborn was surgically removed shortly after birth. The surgery lasted for two hours. Now the baby feels good and has already been discharged from the hospital.