20 coronavirus patients in critical condition, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «20 coronavirus patients are in critical condition,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told the Government meeting.

«Six patients died from coronavirus, 46 recovered. As of today there are 670 people are at hospitals, 20 of them are in critical condition. 83 patients show moderate symptoms, 510 have mild symptoms. People who contacted with coronavirus patients account for 19%, 27 % of them are in isolation,» he added.