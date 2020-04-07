EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 07 April 2020 | GMT +6

    20 coronavirus patients in critical condition, Kazakh Minister

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «20 coronavirus patients are in critical condition,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told the Government meeting.

    «Six patients died from coronavirus, 46 recovered. As of today there are 670 people are at hospitals, 20 of them are in critical condition. 83 patients show moderate symptoms, 510 have mild symptoms. People who contacted with coronavirus patients account for 19%, 27 % of them are in isolation,» he added.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!