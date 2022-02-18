20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 20 COVID-19 parents are in intensive care units in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 99 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 4.1% of the total beds. 20 patients are in intensive care units, six of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 18.7%.

Earlier it was reported that the number of daily COVID-19 cases is on the decline in Atyrau region.



