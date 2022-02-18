EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 18 February 2022 | GMT +6

    20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Atyrau rgn

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 20 COVID-19 parents are in intensive care units in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, 99 people with COVID-19 are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 4.1% of the total beds. 20 patients are in intensive care units, six of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 18.7%.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of daily COVID-19 cases is on the decline in Atyrau region.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!