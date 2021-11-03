-20 degrees Celsius temperature forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 4-6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for November 4-6, Kazinform reports.

The cold Northwestern anticyclone shifting towards the territory of Kazakhstan resulted in the termination of precipitation and considerable drops in temperature in most regions of the country.

Only the southern, southeastern regions are to brace for snow, predicted to fall heavy in mountainous areas, high wind, ice slick, and ground blizzard on November 4 due to weather fronts. The greater part of the country is also to see fog.

The west is to see temperature range between -1 and -6 degrees Celsius at night and 0-5 degrees Celsius during the day. Temperature is to stand at 3-8 degrees Celsius at night and 10 degrees Celsius during the day in the south. Temperature is to drop as low as -10 degrees Celsius at night and rise as high as 6 degrees Celsius during the day in the northwest of Kazakhstan. The north is to brace for 13-18 and -0-10 degrees Celsius at night and -0-8 and 0-6 degrees Celsius at daytime. The country’s center and east are to see temperature rise 13-21 degrees Celsius and drop to -5-13 degrees Celsius at night and range between -2-13 and 0-8 degrees Celsius during the day. -8 degrees Celsius temperature is predicted for the northeast at night, rising to 8 degrees Celsius at daytime. The southeast is to brace for -5-13 and degrees Celsius at night and -2-7 and 0-5 degrees Celsius at daytime.