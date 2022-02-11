20 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 people died of the coronavirus infection and four more of COVID-like pneumonia on 9 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported two deaths of COVID-19. The coronavirus infection claimed lives of six people in Almaty city. Shymkent city, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions detected one COVID-19 related death each.

Almaty city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions reported one death related to COVID-like pneumonia apiece.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,498 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,285,669. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,205,671 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.