20 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 84 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 20 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 83 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 59,671. The death toll stands at 3,625. So far, 54,039 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Notably, the country has posted 6,637 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.