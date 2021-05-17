20 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 20 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

83 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 54,152 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,783 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 860 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,089 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 360,193 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 317,741 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.