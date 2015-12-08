20 enterprises to be privatized in N Kazakhstan region by yearend

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 39 enterprises of North Kazakhstan region are on the list of comapnies to be privatized within the second stage of the privatization in the region, deputy head of the department for finance of North Kazakhstan region Marat Zhamaliyev informed at the media briefing of the CCS regional branch.

"The President set a task to put the state enterprises into the competitive environment. Thus, 39 companies of North Kazakhstan region including 13 subsidiary companies of Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation "Soltustik" and 26 communal ownership companies joined the list of companies that would be privatized within the second stage of the privatization in the region. According to the sales chart, 3 organizations of the region amounting to KZT 32 mln tenge were privatized in 2014," M. Zhamaliyev said.

According to him, 20 facilities of the region and Petropavlovsk are due to privatization in 2015. These are the facilities of the housing and utility sector. Besides, the subsidiary companies of Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation "Soltustik" will be sold as well.

Besides, 2 regions enterprises are expected to be sold in 2016.