20 evacuated as apartment complex catches fire in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 20 people have been evacuated due to fire at an apartment complex in Almaty city this morning.

According to reports, the fire started at a small shop on the first floor of the apartment complex in Almalinskiy district at around 8:14 a.m. local time.



Firefighters were summoned to the scene in six minutes. They blaze was extinguished completely by 8:28 a.m. It damaged an area of 25 square meters.



No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.