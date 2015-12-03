EN
    10:57, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    20 flights delayed in Almaty due to dense fog

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 20 flights including 5 international ones have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport due to dense fog.

    According to the airport, there have been delayed departures of plane flying to Astana (2), Kostanay, Petropavlovsk, Urumqi and Moscow. The scheduled arrival of flights from Astana (3), Karaganda, Shymkent (2), Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, Delhi (2), Dubai, and Urumqi has been delayed due to dense fog covering the runway. Almaty-Astana flight was cancelled. Heavy fog blanketed Almaty. Air temperature in the city is +11°C.

