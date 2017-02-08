20 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul's Supreme Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 20 people were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul's Supreme Court, Kazinform has learnt from BBC .

Authorities also confirm that 41 people were injured in the attack.



The bomber targeted the car park as employees were leaving the building.



The attack followed a number of deadly bombings by the Taliban and other militants in recent months. None of the terrorist groups has claimed the attack yet.



President of Afghanistan called the attack a "crime against humanity and an unforgiveable act".



The explosion took place during rush hour as employees were leaving the building.

The attack highlights the worsening security situation in the country. According to the UN, civilian casualties in Afghanistan reached 3,498 in 2016 - 3% rise on 2015.



It should be noted that the government currently controls only around two-thirds of the country.