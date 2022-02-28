EN
    19:49, 28 February 2022 | GMT +6

    20% of ICU beds occupied in N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 29 new coronavirus cases were recorded inn North Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    New cases were reported in city of Petropavlovsk and 8 districts of the region.

    459 PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted in the region.

    210 COVID-19 patients are staying in the hospitals, 14% of beds are occupied. 21 are in the ICU, bed occupancy stands at 20%. One patient died last day.

    4,458 coronavirus tests were registered in February in the region, including 1,635 cases in Petropavlovsk. 4,705 cases were detected in January that is 2.5 times more than 1,902 cases recorded in December.


