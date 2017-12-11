20 people awarded for contribution to the development of Astana

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Last night Almaty's Palace of the Republic hosted the Astana-Ardagym award ceremony for contribution to the formation and development of Kazakhstan's capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.











In total, 20 prominent figures, residents of Almaty who contributed to the development of the new capital were awarded prizes in the field of education and science, architecture, public health, sports, art, and cinematography.

In particular, the awards went to:

1. In the field of science - Director of the Central State Museum, Nursan Alimbay;

2. In the field of sports - The former Minister of Tourism and Sport, Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov;

3. In the field of public health - The chief physician of Almaty's No.1 maternity hospital, Nauryzbay Rakishev;

4. In the field of education - Scientist, writer Myrzatay Zholdasbekov;

5. In the field of construction - The head of Bazis-A corporation, Alexander Belovich, civil engineer Osman Shakhanov;

6. In the field of literature - writer and journalist Ramazan Duman, poet Raiymbek Maraltay;

7. In the field of art - President of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan Amandos Akanayev, sculptor Bolat Doszhanov, and designer Kuralay Nurkadilova;

8. In the field of architecture - President of the Union of Architects of Kazakhstan Akmyrza Rustembekov;

9. In the field of innovation - Infectious disease doctor Karlygash Abdyeva;

10. In the field of information - the editor-in-chief of the Aikyn newspaper Nurtore Zhussip, photographer Maxim Zolotukhin and general producer of 31 channel Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova;

11.In the field of cinematography - director Yermek Shinarbayev and actor Adil Akhmetov;

12. In the field of music - composer Marat Omarov and singer Nagima Yeskalieva.

The nominees were selected by open voting on the award website.







As previously reported, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's capital, Astana. In connection with the historic date, Almaty will host a number of large-scale cultural events, including concerts, festivals, and exhibitions.

