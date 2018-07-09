20 people drowned in Kazakhstan over weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the past weekend 20 people, including children, drowned in the water bodies of Kazakhstan, an official at the Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry said.

5 people drowned in East Kazakhstan region, 3 - in Kyzylorda region, 3 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Akmola region, and 2 - in North Kazakhstan region while swimming in undesignated areas. Drowning accidents were registered in Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions as well as the cities of Astana and Almaty.



Spokesperson of the Committee Ruslan Imankulov said people should be more responsible and follow recommendations when spending time near water bodies and don't leave their children unattended.