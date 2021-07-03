20 people missing in large mudslide southwest of Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - About 20 people are missing and at least 10 houses were destroyed Saturday after torrential rain triggered a large mudslide southwest of Tokyo, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

Firefighters are conducting a search and rescue mission in the slide-hit area in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, for those missing as heavy rainfall swept areas along the Pacific coast in central and eastern Japan.

The Shizuoka prefectural government called for help from the Self-Defense Forces in dealing with the disaster, which occurred at about 10:30 a.m. in Atami, home to hot spa resorts.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held talks with disaster minister Yasufumi Tanahashi over the mudslide and other calamities associated with the rain.

Due to rising rivers in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, the city government ordered local residents to ensure their safety immediately, issuing the highest level of evacuation alert under the revised basic counter disaster law for the first time in the country.

Torrential rain disrupted the public transport system, as well. Shinkansen bullet train runs were briefly suspended in sections between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, according to operator Central Japan Railway Co.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged maximum caution and called on the public to be vigilant over mudslides, flooding and swollen rivers.

In the 72-hour period through 11 a.m. Saturday, 790 millimeters of rainfall were recorded in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, and over 550 mm were logged in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, the agency said.

Prefectural governments from Ibaraki in the east to Kyoto in the west have issued warnings to their residents about sediment-related disasters.

The seasonal rain front is forecast to move toward the Sea of Japan coast over the weekend, with wide areas along the coast expected to suffer torrential rain through Monday.