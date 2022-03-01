20 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 20,891 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 2,391 are being treated as in-patients and 18,500 as out-patients.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 193, in critical condition – 55 and on artificial lung ventilation – 45.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 228 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



