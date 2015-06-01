20 thousand jobs to be created within construction of new facilities at Tengiz field

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 20 thousand jobs will be created during the period of construction of new facilities at the Tengiz field, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed at the Parliament hearings.

"All the issues with the North Caspian project operator have been settled already. The commercial oil extraction is expected to be resumed by the end of 2016. In regard to the other big project - Tengiz, a project on expansion of the capacities is planned to be implemented. "Tengizchevroil" JSC plans to increase the oil extraction 1.4 times within the framework of the project, from 27 million tons to 38 million tons," B. Sagintayev said.

According to him, about 20 thousand jobs are expected to be created during the period of construction of new facilities at the Tengiz field. The launch time of new facilities is planned for 2021.