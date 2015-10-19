EN
    19:29, 19 October 2015 | GMT +6

    20 thousand trees to be planted in Almaty this autumn

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 20 thousand trees are planned to be planted in Almaty this autumn.

    The Almaty Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Management informed that more than 6 thousand trees were planted already on October 10.

    18 thousand trees were planted in the city in spring of 2015.

    The work is mostly done by special organizations at the expense of the compensations paid by the companies that had to get rid of the trees for their benefits.

