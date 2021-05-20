EN
    11:46, 20 May 2021 | GMT +6

    200,000 get vaccine against COVID-19 in Almaty region

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region made public the number of new coronavirus cases and vaccination process, Kazinform reports.

    199,635 people were administered the firts dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 105,027 were given the second shot. No adverse reactions were reported since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the region. As of May 20 the region confirmed 24,815 coronavirus cases, including 15,445 with symptoms. The growth rate decreased from 0.8% to 0.7% as compared to the past 2 weeks. 166 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. 21,647 were discharged from hospitals as of today, 42 for the last 24 hours.


