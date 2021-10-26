200,000 Kazakhstanis to be employed by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Shapkenov claimed Tuesday over 370,000 people have been employed through a state program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the traditional Government’s session, Minister Shapkenov revealed 377,000 Kazakhstanis have been employed in the past nine months through the Enbek State Program. 70% of those people has found regular jobs.

In addition, nearly 65,000 people have been trained through the Enbek State Program. Later on 25,000 people have started their own business and have created some 8,000 new workplaces, he said.

Minister Shapkenov added that 16,900 people have done short-term training under the Enbek State Program and 81% has been hired afterwards.

Prime Minister Akar Mamin stressed that 200,000 unemployed Kazakhstanis are to get jobs by yearend. In his words, the goal is to stop the unemployment rate from rising and keep it at the level of 4.9%.

It is also crucial to create regular jobs. For instance, 2021 saw the creation of at least 440,000 new workplaces in Kazakhstan despite the coronavirus pandemic. The highest number of new jobs has been reported in Atyrau, Karaganda and Kostanay regions, said Askar Mamin.