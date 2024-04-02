200 evacuated from flood-prone villages in Karaganda region return home

200 residents of three villages of Shetskiy district of Karaganda region returned home. They were evacuated amid growing flood risks to safer places as the district declared the local emergency, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of 292 people as 40 houses were flooded in the villages of Kairakty, Aksu, Krasnaya Polyana, and Deripsal.

28 low-lying rural settlements of Abai, Bikhar Jyrau and Nura districts are safely sandbagged since large water reservoirs of the region threaten to over-flood.

19, 337 cubic meters of meltwater were pumped away. 60 tons of inert materials and 52,955 bags full of sand have been placed in rural settlements so far. 812 personnel and 89 pieces of equipment are deployed in flood protection works.

The emergencies department launched a 24/7 hotline call service at 8-72-12- 51-11-10.