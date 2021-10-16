200 Kazakhstanis recover COVID-like pneumonia in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 127 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

200 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, three deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has logged 77,789 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 66,139 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,949 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 1,900 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 914,699 since the start of the pandemic. In total, 856,930 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.