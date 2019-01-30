EN
    10:52, 30 January 2019 | GMT +6

    2012 Olympics champion Sapiyev leaves Parliament

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at a plenary meeting, the deputies of the Majilis took a decision on early termination of powers of deputy Serik Sapiyev, Kazinform reports.

    The decision was taken based on Sapiyev's own request.

    Speaker of the chamber Nurlan Nigmatullin awarded Sapiyev with a Letter of Gratitude.

    The boxer thanked the President, Chairman of Nur Otan Party Nursultan Nazarbayev for the trust he had been imposed. He also thanked MPs for the support during his work in the lower chamber of the Parliament.

