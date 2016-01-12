2015 - busy year for Kazakhstan and President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015, Kazakhstan not only commemorated important historical events and milestones, but also saw new serious challenges. President Nursultan Nazarbayev had to find the right solutions, so that Kazakhstan could gradually adapt to those dynamic challenges in the world.

President Nazarbayev had a busy schedule last year participating in nearly 700 protocol events, taking him to all corners of the world, regions and cities of Kazakhstan. These also included various sessions, meetings, conference, participation in international and republican forums, receptions and visits to industrial and social facilities.

The Kazakh President held 17 sessions with members of the Government, Presidential Administration, akims (governors) of the regions, mayors of Astana and Almaty cities as well as attended the plenary session of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, according to Makhmud Kassymbekov, head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

A hectic 2015 saw the President spending 27 days overseas and 25 days touring regions of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State paid 15 working visits to the regions of the country, including three trips to Almaty city, two trips to Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Last year President Nazarbayev travelled abroad on multiple occasions and partook in 11 summits and five international forums. He held 22 press conferences and briefings, gave ten interviews to republican and foreign mass media, and published three articles.

The first ever Low-Enriched Uranium Bank was established in Kazakhstan in August. In September President Nazarbayev delivered a speech at the United Nations' 70th anniversary session in New York. And in December Kazakhstan became the full-fledged member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) the fact that confirms recognition of Kazakhstan's success by the international community.

According to Mr. Kassymbekov, throughout the past year the Head of State inked over 6,300 documents, including 168 laws, 216 decrees, 1,208 internal documents and more.

In 2015 Kazakhstan celebrated a number of important historical jubilees, namely the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate, the 70th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

But, Nursultan Nazarbayev's landslide victory at the presidential election in April 2015 was the highlight of the year.

Please find the full version of the article in Russian here