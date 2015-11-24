2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauties to root for FC Astana against Benfica

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Benfica head coach Rui Vitória and his players have reportedly arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana today, Sports.kz reports.

The Portuguese club will clash with FC Astana in the UEFA Champions League Group C match at the Astana Arena tomorrow, November 25. Astana's head coach Stanimir Stoilov said ahead of the Wednesday match that he was expecting great support from local fans ‘because together with them we have an even better chance of winning'. "Our stadium is our home and our castle, and we should always look for victory here, even against the best teams in Europe. ...we will give our all to go through I think we have a great team, which is capable of getting good results in Kazakhstan and Europe," Stoilov added. It was revealed that participants of 2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant will come to the Astana Arena to show their support for Stanimir Stoilov's side.