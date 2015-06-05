EN
    19:13, 05 June 2015 | GMT +6

    2015 MUZ TV. Gravity Music Awards red carpet kicks off in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Astana hosts a grandiose music event - 2015 ‘MUZ TV. Gravity' Music Awards and its red carpet has just kicked off.

    Hosts of the 2015 ‘MUZ TV. Gravity' Music Awards Lera Kudryavtseva, Xenia Sobchak, Maksim Galkin, Andrey Malakhov, Nurlan Koyanbayev and Assel Sagatova were the first to hit the red carpet, Kazinform correspondent reports. It was announced that Canadian DJ Glenn Morrison will be a special guest of the ceremony. The final song will be performed in the Russian and Kazakh languages.

