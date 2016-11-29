2016 quite eventful for People's Assembly - Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has participated in the extended session of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

Attending the session were Chairman of the People's Assembly - Head of the Secretariat Yeraly Tugzhanov, deputies of Mazhilis of the Kazakh parliament, members of the People's Assembly , public figures, scientists and many others.



In her remarks Gulshara Abdykalikova stressed that for the People's Assembly 2016 was the year of implementation of the key strategic documents - the Concept of strengthening and development of the Kazakh identity and unity, the Development Concept of the People's Assembly for 2025, the adoption of the Patriotic Act "Mangilik Yel". It was also the year of the approval of the system of public consent and mediation councils, implementation of the nationwide project "Big country - Big family" and large-scale charity projects.



Secretary Abdykalikova also noted that the People's Assembly played outstanding role in the implementation of President Nazarbayev's plans and contributed to the Year of 25th anniversary of Independence.



At the session participants discussed Kazakhstan's achievements throughout the years of Independence under the leadership of its First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, his role in the formation and development of the Kazakhstani model of public consent and unity.



The session of the Council of the People's Assembly resulted in the adoption of the address to the Head of State.