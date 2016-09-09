2016 Rio Paralympics: Swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina wins gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmer Zulfiya Gabidullina won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games 2016.

The 50-year-old athlete finished the first in women's 100 m free-style swimming thus earning the first ever medal in Kazakhstan's history.



Kazakhstani Paralympians have participated in five summer Games since 1996, but none of them brought Olympic medals.



"This is a really gold medal," President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev posted in Instagram.



