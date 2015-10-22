2016 - Year of Education in CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decision of the CIS Heads of State Council, Year 2016 will has been announced the Year of Education in the CIS.

The CIS Education Cooperation Council has developed an appropriate Action Plan devoted to the Year of Education, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from Vice Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Konysbek Zhussupbekov. Mr. Zhussupbekov read out a letter of greeting from the CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev to the participants of the 10th Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia. "It is quite symbolic that the current 10th jubilee meeting of the prominent creative and scientific intellectuals of the CIS member countries is being held in the Year of 70th anniversary of the Great Victory. Humanitarian cooperation among CIS countries has been one of top-priority and most efficient areas of collaboration within the Commonwealth. This is some kind of bridge uniting CIS' efforts in strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding among the countries and their nations," the letter reads. According to K.Zhussupbekov, the draft Agreement on provision of equal rights to the residents of the CIS states for admission to the higher education institutions of the Commonwealth is under approval now. By Murat Zhakeyev