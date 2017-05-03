2017 Asian Boxing Championship: Amankul drops rival for 3 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Abilkhan Amankul has participated in a fight at Asian Boxing Championship, Sports.kz reports.

Amankul (75 kg) defeated his contender Abdul Aziz from Syria without much effort as the referee stopped the contest in round one after the Syrian boxer suffered three knockdowns.

Recall that earlier on we reported that Kairat Yeraliyev (56 kg), Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64 kg) and Vasiliy Levit (91 kg) reached semifinals, while Yerzhan Zhomart (49 kg) and Adilet Kurmetov (60 kg) dropped out of the contest.