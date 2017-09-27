2017 Asian Games Ashgabat: Team Kazakhstan climbs in medal standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national team of Kazakhstan has climbed to the fourth place in the overall medal standings at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat.

The Kazakh athletes surpassed Uzbeks in the medal count after adding two more gold medals to the team's tally. Currently, the country's national team has 25 gold, 26 silver, and 33 bronze medals. Team Uzbekistan is now fifth with 23 gold, 30 silver, and 67 bronze medals.