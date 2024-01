ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani chess players Dinara Saduakassova and Zhansaya Abdumalik won gold medals at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat.

In the finals, both Saduakassova and Abdumalik faced Chinese chess players.



Thanks to Dinara and Zhansaya's victories, Team Kazakhstan climbed to the fourth place in the overall medal standings outperforming Uzbekistan.