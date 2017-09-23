2017 Asian Games: Team Kazakhstan claims nine medals in one day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the seventh day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat the national team of Kazakhstan has claimed nine medals, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakhstani athletes bagged five gold and four bronze medals.

The gold medals to the team's tally were added by Perizat Zhakypbekova (belt wrestling), Adil Kaskabay (swimming), Asem Sadykova (weightlifting), Pavel Vorzhev and the men's track cycling team. Whereas Alikhan Karaneyev (billiards), men's swimming team, Sergei Ponomarev (track cycling) and Ulzhan Dyusembaeva (belt wrestling) won the bronze medals.

Team Kazakhstan currently holds fifth place in the overall medal standings with 46 medals (14-12-20).

The Top-3 is as follows:

1. Turkmenistan - 175 (69-51-55)

2. Iran - 66 (17-14-35)

3. Uzbekistan - 77 (16-19-42)