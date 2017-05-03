2017 Asian Volleyball Games: Kazakhstan loses to Chinese Taipei

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2017 Asian Men's U23 Volleyball Championship in the Iranian city of Ardabil is underway. Kazakh national team has suffered a defeat by Chinese Taipei scoring 0:3 in the second match, Sports.kz reports.

The game struggle was tough, the teams went stride for stride with each other in each of three sets leading the score by turns. But Taipei volleyball players turned out to be stronger at the ends of the periods and won the match. The Chinese Taipei team earned 5 points and has topped Group B, while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are the second and the third respectively. Although the Uzbek team has also gained 2 points it ranks below Kazakhstan as it has no victory.



As a reminder, Oleg Kuznetsov's team has won Uzbek voleyball players at the opeing game (3:2). So, at the second group stage our national team will play against Japan (May 4) and Thailand (May 5).

2017 Asian Men's U23 Volleyball Championship. Group stage. May 3. KAzakhstan vs. Chinese Taipei 0:3 (21:25, 25:27, 22:25).