ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the VIII Asian Winter Games in Sapporo Kazakhstan's men's team came second a 4×7.5 km ski relay race, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sergey Cherepanov, Erdos Ahmadiev, Nikolai Chebotko and Rinat Mukhin represented Kazakhstan in the discipline.

Relay race. 4×7.5 km

1. Japan - 1:27:30.3

2. Kazakhstan - +19.1

3. South Korea - 2:41.9.