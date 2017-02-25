2017 Asian Winter Games: Denis Ten became ninth in short program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten skated the short program at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Sports.kz reports.



Ten showed the ninth result, gaining 72.98 points. First place went to Chinese Jin Boyan (92.86), Japanese Sema Uno was second (92.42), another Chinese Han Yan was third (91.56).

Another Kazakhstani Abzal Rakimgaliev became 14th (54.80).

Note, during his performance Denis Ten fell which affected his results.



