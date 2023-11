ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani skaters Denis Ten and Abzal Rakimgaliev will perform in short program at the VIII Asian Winter Games.

Skaters' competitions will start at 15:05 Astana time.



Denis Ten will perform in the fourth warm-up at 5:53 pm (Astana time). And Abzal Rakimgaliev at 3:52 pm.