    08:53, 23 February 2017 | GMT +6

    2017 Asian Winter Games: Kazakh biathletes claim two medals for Team Kazakhstan

    SAPPORO. KAZINFORM Today in Japanese Sapporo Kazakhstani biathletes won two medals in 10 km sprint, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Savitsky's medal became second gold for the national team.

    Another Kazkakhstani Vassily Podkorytov came scond.

    Currently team Kazakhstan occupies fourth place medal standings with 2 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze medals.

    Kazakhstan is represented in six sports: curling, skiing, hockey, snowboarding, skating and short track.

    фото: Данияр Майлыбаев

