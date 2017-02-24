EN
    10:51, 24 February 2017 | GMT +6

    2017 Asian Winter Games: Kazakh biathletes take gold and silver

    SAPPORO. KAZINFORM At the VIII Asian Winter Games in the Japanese city of Sapporo Kazakhstani biathletes won gold and bronze medals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In pursuit race Kazakhstnis Galina Vishevskaya and Daria Usanova finished first and third respectively. Chinese Yan Zhang came second.

    Kazakh biathletes currently have 1 gold (Galina Vishnevskaya), 1 silver (Yan Savitsky) and 1 bronze medal (Daria Usanova).

