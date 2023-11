ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan women's short track team came third in the final relay race at the Asian Winter Games 2017, Sports.kz reports.

Four teams participated in the finals: Japan, South Korea, China and Kazakhstan.

Team South Korea was first and China - second.

Team Kazakhstan was represented by Kim Iong A, Anastasia Krestova, Madina Zhanbusinova and Olga Tikhonova.