2017 Asian Winter Games: Kazakh ski jumper grabs bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Marat Zhaparov was third in the competition on the large hill at the Asian Winter Games, Sports.kz reports.

Japanese Naoki Nakamura (255.3) and Yuken Iwasa (247.7) occupied the first two steps of the podium. Marat Zhaparov is third (245.7).

Other Kazakh athletes finished with following results: Sergey Tkachenko - sixth (228.0), Konstantin Sokolenko - tenth (179.2), Sabyrzhan Muminov - twelfth (171.5).